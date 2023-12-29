The Northwestern State Demons (2-10) visit the LSU Tigers (7-5) after losing seven straight road games. The Tigers are double-digit favorites by 25.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The over/under is 146.5 for the matchup.

LSU vs. Northwestern State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under LSU -25.5 146.5

LSU Betting Records & Stats

LSU and its opponents have gone over 146.5 combined points in four of 12 games this season.

LSU has had an average of 145.3 points in its games this season, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Tigers have a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Northwestern State has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-8-0 mark from LSU.

LSU vs. Northwestern State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total LSU 4 33.3% 75.2 145.5 70.2 150.9 143.3 Northwestern State 6 60% 70.3 145.5 80.7 150.9 148.6

Additional LSU Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up 75.2 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 80.7 the Demons allow.

When LSU puts up more than 80.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

LSU vs. Northwestern State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) LSU 4-8-0 1-0 5-7-0 Northwestern State 5-5-0 0-1 7-3-0

LSU vs. Northwestern State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

LSU Northwestern State 10-8 Home Record 10-3 0-9 Away Record 10-7 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.6 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

