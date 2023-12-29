How to Watch LSU vs. Northwestern State on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northwestern State Demons (2-10) will attempt to stop a seven-game road losing streak when squaring off against the LSU Tigers (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
LSU vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
LSU Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Demons allow to opponents.
- LSU has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 229th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Demons sit at 328th.
- The Tigers put up 5.5 fewer points per game (75.2) than the Demons allow (80.7).
- LSU has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 80.7 points.
LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- LSU averaged 69.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 62.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.9 points per contest.
- The Tigers surrendered 69.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.2 on the road.
- At home, LSU averaged 0.5 more three-pointers per game (7.6) than in away games (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to away from home (32.5%).
LSU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Alabama State
|W 74-56
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas
|L 96-85
|Toyota Center
|12/21/2023
|Lamar
|W 87-66
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/29/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|1/9/2024
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
