Fantasy Football Week 17 RB Rankings
It's Week 17 of the NFL campaign, and if you're looking for fantasy rankings -- specifically concerning RBs -- you're in luck!
Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 17
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Targets/Game
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|378.2
|25.2
|17.2
|5.2
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|267.7
|17.8
|13.9
|2.1
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|246
|16.4
|16.1
|4.1
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|242.9
|16.2
|15.7
|4.3
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|233.9
|15.6
|11.5
|5.6
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
|227.8
|17.5
|11.8
|5.2
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|226.1
|18.8
|14.2
|7
|Kyren Williams
|Rams
|224.9
|20.4
|18.9
|4.2
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|223.6
|14.9
|14.8
|3.9
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|221.2
|14.7
|16.6
|2.3
|James Cook
|Bills
|219.1
|14.6
|13.9
|3.1
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|208.6
|13.9
|12.5
|4.9
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|200.1
|13.3
|14.6
|4.1
|D'Andre Swift
|Eagles
|191.7
|12.8
|14.4
|3.2
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|190.7
|15.9
|18.1
|4.3
|David Montgomery
|Lions
|184.7
|15.4
|16.3
|1.9
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|184.4
|14.2
|14.4
|3.2
|Joshua Jacobs
|Raiders
|181.1
|13.9
|17.9
|4.2
|Jerome Ford
|Browns
|179.9
|12
|12.6
|3.8
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Commanders
|176
|13.5
|12.3
|2.8
|Kenneth Walker III
|Seahawks
|173.8
|13.4
|14.8
|2.5
|Gus Edwards
|Ravens
|173.4
|11.6
|11.5
|0.9
|Austin Ekeler
|Chargers
|169.5
|14.1
|13
|5.3
|Jaylen Warren
|Steelers
|168.6
|11.2
|8.5
|4.3
|Zack Moss
|Colts
|166.6
|12.8
|13.6
|2.8
|Chuba Hubbard
|Panthers
|160.2
|10.7
|13.6
|2.5
|Devon Achane
|Dolphins
|153.9
|17.1
|8.8
|3.4
|Javonte Williams
|Broncos
|149.9
|10.7
|13.8
|3.3
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Patriots
|149.9
|10
|10.5
|3.7
|Najee Harris
|Steelers
|147
|9.8
|13.5
|2.2
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Patriots
|145.7
|12.1
|13
|4.2
|James Conner
|Cardinals
|144.8
|13.2
|14.1
|2.5
|Devin Singletary
|Texans
|142.2
|9.5
|11.7
|2.3
|Tyjae Spears
|Titans
|125.3
|8.4
|6.1
|4.1
|Alexander Mattison
|Vikings
|124.3
|8.9
|12.1
|2.9
|Tyler Allgeier
|Falcons
|115.4
|7.7
|11.7
|1.3
|Antonio Gibson
|Commanders
|115.2
|8.2
|4.2
|3.6
|A.J. Dillon
|Packers
|114.9
|8.2
|12.2
|2
|Jonathan Taylor
|Colts
|111.4
|13.9
|14.8
|2.5
|Samaje Perine
|Broncos
|110.7
|7.4
|3.1
|3.3
|Kareem Hunt
|Browns
|107.9
|8.3
|9.6
|1.5
|Aaron Jones
|Packers
|101.8
|11.3
|11.1
|4.1
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|Broncos
|96.2
|6.4
|4.3
|2.2
|D'Onta Foreman
|Bears
|91.2
|10.1
|12.1
|1.8
|Zach Charbonnet
|Seahawks
|89
|6.4
|7.2
|2.4
|Khalil Herbert
|Bears
|85.5
|8.6
|10.2
|2.6
|Roschon Johnson
|Bears
|85.2
|6.6
|5.3
|2.8
|Kenneth Gainwell
|Eagles
|84.5
|6
|5.4
|2.3
|Jerick McKinnon
|Chiefs
|84.4
|7
|1.8
|2.7
|Latavius Murray
|Bills
|82.9
|5.9
|5.6
|1.5
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 28
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
|8:15 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
