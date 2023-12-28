The New Orleans Pelicans, CJ McCollum included, match up versus the Utah Jazz on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

McCollum, in his most recent game (December 26 loss against the Grizzlies), produced 16 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on McCollum's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 20.2 18.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 3.6 Assists 4.5 4.9 3.9 PRA -- 29.1 25.9 PR -- 24.2 22 3PM 2.5 3.3 3.4



Looking to bet on one or more of McCollum's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Jazz

McCollum has taken 15.3 shots per game this season and made 7.2 per game, which account for 9.5% and 9.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 3.3 threes per game, or 16.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

McCollum's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average the eighth-most possessions per game with 102.2.

The Jazz concede 119.3 points per game, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 42.4 rebounds per game, the Jazz are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Jazz allow 28.6 assists per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Jazz have conceded 14.4 makes per game, 29th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

CJ McCollum vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2022 42 28 6 4 3 2 0 12/13/2022 30 14 6 0 1 0 2 10/23/2022 41 28 4 12 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.