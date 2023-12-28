Caddo Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Caddo Parish, Louisiana today, we've got what you need.
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hornbeck High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loyola College Prep at Airline High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood High School at Benton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Benton, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ringgold High School at Huntington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
