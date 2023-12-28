Brandon Ingram and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates match up versus the Utah Jazz on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Ingram had 24 points, six rebounds, seven assists, three steals and four blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 116-115 loss against the Grizzlies.

If you'd like to place a wager on Ingram's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.7 22.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 4.2 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.6 PRA -- 33.9 32.5 PR -- 28.6 26.9 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.5



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Jazz

Ingram has taken 17.6 shots per game this season and made 8.9 per game, which account for 17.4% and 18.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.4 threes per game, or 10.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Pelicans average the eighth-most possessions per game with 102.2. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 103.3 possessions per contest.

The Jazz are the 24th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 119.3 points per contest.

The Jazz concede 42.4 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Jazz have given up 28.6 per game, 28th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Jazz have conceded 14.4 makes per game, 29th in the NBA.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2023 35 25 4 5 0 0 0 11/25/2023 37 26 6 8 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.