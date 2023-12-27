The Virginia Tech Hokies are solid favorites (-7.5) in this year's Military Bowl, where they will meet the Tulane Green Wave. The game kicks off at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Tulane matchup in this article.

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Annapolis, Maryland
  • Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Tulane Moneyline
BetMGM Virginia Tech (-7.5) 46.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Virginia Tech (-7.5) 47.5 -285 +230 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

  • Tulane has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Green Wave have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Virginia Tech has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • The Hokies have been favored by 7.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Tulane 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

