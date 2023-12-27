The No. 23 Tulane Green Wave are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Virginia Tech Hokies at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 27, based on our computer model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulane (+10.5) Over (44) Tulane 27, Virginia Tech 23

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

AAC Predictions This Week

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Virginia Tech vs. Tulane? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied probability of a win by the Green Wave based on the moneyline is 24.4%.

The Green Wave's ATS record is 5-7-0 this year.

Tulane is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Out of theGreen Wave's 12 games with a set total, two have hit the over (16.7%).

The average over/under in Tulane games this season is 9.1 more points than the point total of 44 in this outing.

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The Hokies have an implied moneyline win probability of 80.0% in this contest.

The Hokies' record against the spread is 6-4-0.

In games they have played as 10.5-point favorites or more, Virginia Tech has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Out of 10 Hokies games so far this season, six have hit the over.

Virginia Tech games average 48.0 total points per game this season, 4.0 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Wave vs. Hokies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Virginia Tech 28.6 24.3 31.2 20 26 28.5 Tulane 26.8 18.9 14 26 23.8 14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.