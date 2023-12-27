Stars vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Stars (20-8-4) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they play the St. Louis Blues (17-15-1) on the road on Wednesday, December 27 at 8:00 PM ET on BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+.
Stars vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-165)
|Blues (+135)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have a 19-10 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Dallas has a 9-1 record (winning 90.0% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 62.3%.
- In 20 of 32 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Stars vs Blues Additional Info
Stars vs. Blues Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|112 (6th)
|Goals
|99 (20th)
|99 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|110 (23rd)
|21 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (30th)
|14 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (11th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has covered the spread twice in its past 10 contests, and is 6-3-1 overall.
- Dallas hit the over in eight of its last 10 games.
- The Stars have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is equal to their season-long average.
- The Stars offense's 112 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked sixth in the NHL this year.
- The Stars rank 12th in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (99 total) in league action.
- The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +13.
