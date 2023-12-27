For information on which players are in, and which players are out, for Wednesday's NBA slate, you've come to the right place. In the piece below, you'll find the full NBA injury report, which includes updated injury info for every team.

Sign up with our links for Fubo and Max to catch NBA action all season long!

Today's NBA Injury Report

Magic vs. 76ers Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSFL and NBCS-PH (Watch this game on Fubo)

Magic Injuries: Markelle Fultz, PG: Out (Knee), Jonathan Isaac, PF: Questionable (Hamstring), Joe Ingles, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Gary Harris, SG: Questionable (Calf), Kevon Harris, SG: Out (Coach'S Decision)

76ers Injuries: Nicolas Batum, SF: Out (Hamstring), Joel Embiid, C: Out (Ankle)

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Wizards vs. Raptors Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on NBA TV, MNMT2, and SportsNet (Watch this game on Fubo)

Wizards Injuries: Kyle Kuzma, PF: Questionable (Knee), Delon Wright, PG: Out (Knee), Johnny Davis, SG: Out (Calf)

Raptors Injuries: Garrett Temple, SG: Questionable (Ankle), Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory)

Nets vs. Bucks Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on YES and BSWI (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV, SG: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Back)

Bucks Injuries: Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF: Questionable (Calf), Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin)

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder vs. Knicks Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSOK and MSG (Watch this game on Fubo)

Thunder Injuries: Jalen Williams, SG: Questionable (Illness)

Knicks Injuries: Jericho Sims, C: Out (Ankle), Mitchell Robinson, C: Out For Season (Ankle)

Rockets vs. Suns Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on Space City Home Network and AZFamily (Watch this game on Fubo)

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee)

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee), Jusuf Nurkic, C: Questionable (Personal), Josh Okogie, SG: Questionable (Ankle), Bradley Beal, SG: Out (Ankle)

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Injury Report

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSSW and BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)

Mavericks Injuries: Josh Green, SG: Out (Elbow), Kyrie Irving, PG: Out (Heel), Luka Doncic, PG: Questionable (Quadricep), Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe)

Cavaliers Injuries: Sam Merrill, SG: Questionable (Wrist), Caris LeVert, SG: Questionable (Knee), Donovan Mitchell, SG: Questionable (Illness), Ty Jerome, SG: Out (Ankle), Ricky Rubio, PG: Out (Personal), Evan Mobley, C: Out (Knee), Darius Garland, PG: Out (Jaw)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.