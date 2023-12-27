Casey Mittelstadt and David Pastrnak are two of the players with prop bets available when the Buffalo Sabres and the Boston Bruins play at KeyBank Center on Wednesday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bruins vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Pastrnak is Boston's leading contributor with 44 points. He has 20 goals and 24 assists this season.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 23 1 0 1 4 at Jets Dec. 22 0 0 0 1 vs. Wild Dec. 19 2 0 2 11 vs. Rangers Dec. 16 0 0 0 5 at Islanders Dec. 15 1 1 2 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Brad Marchand has 13 goals and 15 assists to total 28 points (0.9 per game).

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 23 0 1 1 0 at Jets Dec. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Wild Dec. 19 1 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 at Islanders Dec. 15 0 1 1 3

Pavel Zacha Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Pavel Zacha's 21 points this season have come via eight goals and 13 assists.

Zacha Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Jets Dec. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Wild Dec. 19 0 2 2 3 at Devils Dec. 13 0 0 0 0 vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 0 0 0 0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Mittelstadt's 30 points are important for Buffalo. He has put up nine goals and 21 assists in 35 games.

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Dec. 23 1 0 1 4 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 21 0 1 1 0 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 19 0 3 3 0 at Coyotes Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Dec. 15 2 1 3 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Rasmus Dahlin is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 29 total points (0.8 per game), with 10 goals and 19 assists in 34 games.

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Dec. 23 1 0 1 5 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 21 1 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 19 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Dec. 16 0 0 0 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 15 0 1 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.