Zion Williamson and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Williamson, in his most recent appearance, had 28 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 106-104 loss to the Rockets.

In this article we will dive into Williamson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.7 20.8 Rebounds 6.5 6.0 6.0 Assists 4.5 4.6 4.2 PRA -- 33.3 31 PR -- 28.7 26.8



Zion Williamson Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Williamson has made 9.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 16.2% of his team's total makes.

Williamson's Pelicans average 101.7 possessions per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's slowest with 102.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Grizzlies have allowed 112.4 points per game, which is ninth-best in the NBA.

Allowing 45.4 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 25.5 assists per contest, the Grizzlies are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Zion Williamson vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 25 13 3 4 0 0 0 10/25/2023 32 23 7 3 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.