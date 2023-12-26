Top Player Prop Bets for Pelicans vs. Grizzlies on December 26, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Brandon Ingram, Desmond Bane and other players on the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies heading into their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Pelicans vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Pelicans vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Pelicans vs Grizzlies Prediction
|Pelicans vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Ingram Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -125)
|4.5 (Over: -130)
|5.5 (Over: -115)
|1.5 (Over: +154)
- The 22.5 points prop total set for Ingram on Tuesday is 1.2 fewer points than his season scoring average (23.7).
- He has grabbed 4.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).
- Ingram has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Ingram has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
Get Ingram gear at Fanatics!
Jonas Valančiūnas Props
|PTS
|REB
|14.5 (Over: -108)
|10.5 (Over: -118)
- The 14.5-point prop total set for Jonas Valanciunas on Tuesday is 0.4 less than his scoring average on the season (14.9).
- He collects 10 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet on Tuesday.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Zion Williamson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|22.5 (Over: -115)
|6.5 (Over: +112)
|4.5 (Over: +112)
- The 22.5-point over/under for Zion Williamson on Tuesday is 0.2 lower than his season scoring average.
- His rebounding average -- six -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
- Williamson's assist average -- 4.6 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: -108)
|4.5 (Over: -125)
|3.5 (Over: -149)
- The 25.5-point over/under for Bane on Tuesday is 0.4 higher than his season scoring average.
- His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Tuesday.
- Bane averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Tuesday.
- Bane has made 3.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his prop bet on Tuesday.
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Jaren Jackson Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: -114)
|1.5 (Over: +128)
- The 21.4 points Jaren Jackson Jr. has scored per game this season is 2.9 more than his prop total set for Tuesday (18.5).
- He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (5.6) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).
- Jackson has knocked down 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.