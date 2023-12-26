The Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) on December 26, 2023 at Smoothie King Center.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

In games New Orleans shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 16-8 overall.

The Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 12th.

The 115.7 points per game the Pelicans average are only 3.3 more points than the Grizzlies allow (112.4).

When New Orleans puts up more than 112.4 points, it is 13-5.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Pelicans have played better in home games this year, scoring 116.5 points per game, compared to 114.9 per game in road games.

Defensively New Orleans has been better in home games this year, surrendering 112.4 points per game, compared to 114.1 away from home.

In home games, the Pelicans are sinking 0.8 fewer treys per game (10.9) than on the road (11.7). They also have a worse three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to in road games (37.7%).

Pelicans Injuries