Kansas vs. UNLV: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Guaranteed Rate Bowl
The UNLV Rebels are double-digit underdogs (+11.5) in this season's Guaranteed Rate Bowl, where they will meet the Kansas Jayhawks. The contest will kick off from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on December 26, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the outing.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. UNLV matchup in this article.
Kansas vs. UNLV Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Kansas vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|UNLV Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-11.5)
|64.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-11.5)
|63.5
|-410
|+315
Kansas vs. UNLV Betting Trends
- Kansas has compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Jayhawks have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.
- UNLV has won nine games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.
- The Rebels have won their only game this year when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.
