Will Zay Flowers Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zay Flowers was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens play the San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 16. Take a look at Flowers' stats on this page.
Flowers' season stats include 680 yards on 65 receptions (10.5 per catch) and three touchdowns, plus eight carries for 56 yards one touchdown. He has been targeted 92 times.
Zay Flowers Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
- The Ravens have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Odell Beckham Jr. (DNP/illness): 32 Rec; 519 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Week 16 Injury Reports
Ravens vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: December 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Flowers 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|92
|65
|680
|299
|3
|10.5
Flowers Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|10
|9
|78
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|5
|4
|62
|0
|Week 3
|Colts
|10
|8
|48
|0
|Week 4
|@Browns
|4
|3
|56
|0
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|11
|5
|73
|0
|Week 6
|@Titans
|8
|6
|50
|1
|Week 7
|Lions
|6
|4
|75
|0
|Week 8
|@Cardinals
|7
|5
|19
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|6
|5
|73
|0
|Week 11
|Bengals
|4
|3
|43
|0
|Week 12
|@Chargers
|8
|5
|25
|1
|Week 14
|Rams
|10
|6
|60
|1
|Week 15
|@Jaguars
|2
|1
|7
|0
