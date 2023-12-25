Zay Flowers was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens play the San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 16. Take a look at Flowers' stats on this page.

Rep Zay Flowers and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flowers' season stats include 680 yards on 65 receptions (10.5 per catch) and three touchdowns, plus eight carries for 56 yards one touchdown. He has been targeted 92 times.

Keep an eye on Flowers' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Zay Flowers Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

The Ravens have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Odell Beckham Jr. (DNP/illness): 32 Rec; 519 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 16 Injury Reports

Ravens vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: December 25, 2023

December 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Flowers 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 92 65 680 299 3 10.5

Flowers Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 10 9 78 0 Week 2 @Bengals 5 4 62 0 Week 3 Colts 10 8 48 0 Week 4 @Browns 4 3 56 0 Week 5 @Steelers 11 5 73 0 Week 6 @Titans 8 6 50 1 Week 7 Lions 6 4 75 0 Week 8 @Cardinals 7 5 19 0 Week 9 Seahawks 1 1 11 0 Week 10 Browns 6 5 73 0 Week 11 Bengals 4 3 43 0 Week 12 @Chargers 8 5 25 1 Week 14 Rams 10 6 60 1 Week 15 @Jaguars 2 1 7 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.