Baltimore Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman will be up against the San Francisco 49ers and their 15th-ranked passing defense in Week 16, starting at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

Bateman's 46 targets have resulted in 27 receptions for 299 yards (23.0 per game) and one score this season.

Bateman vs. the 49ers

Bateman vs the 49ers (since 2021): No games

No games San Francisco has given up 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have conceded a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with San Francisco on the season.

The 220.6 passing yards the 49ers yield per game makes them the 15th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

Opponents of the 49ers have totaled 15 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The 49ers' defense is third in the NFL in that category.

Rashod Bateman Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-111)

Bateman Receiving Insights

Bateman, in six of 12 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Bateman has received 11.2% of his team's 409 passing attempts this season (46 targets).

He has 299 receiving yards on 46 targets to rank 102nd in NFL play with 6.5 yards per target.

Bateman, in 13 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (2.4% of his team's 41 offensive TDs).

Bateman (three red zone targets) has been targeted 5.4% of the time in the red zone (56 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Bateman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

