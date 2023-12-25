Philadelphia Eagles receiver Quez Watkins will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 16 (Monday at 4:30 PM ET), versus the New York Giants. The Giants are ranked 17th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 225.1 per game.

Watkins' stat line shows seven catches for 49 yards this season. He posts 12.3 yards receiving per game.

Watkins vs. the Giants

Watkins vs the Giants (since 2021): 4 GP / 24.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 24.8 REC YPG / REC TD New York has given up 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

18 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Giants this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The 225.1 passing yards the Giants give up per contest makes them the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Giants have the No. 8 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 18 this season (1.3 per game).

Eagles Player Previews

Quez Watkins Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 3.5 (-111)

Watkins Receiving Insights

Watkins has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this season.

Watkins has been targeted on 10 of his team's 465 passing attempts this season (2.2% target share).

He has picked up 4.9 yards per target (49 yards on 10 targets).

Having played four games this season, Watkins has not had a TD reception.

Watkins (two red zone targets) has been targeted 4.5% of the time in the red zone (44 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Watkins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 12/18/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

