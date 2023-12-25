Odell Beckham Jr. will be running routes against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Baltimore Ravens take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Beckham has reeled in 32 balls for 519 total yards (43.3 per game) and three scores so far this season.

Beckham vs. the 49ers

Beckham vs the 49ers (since 2021): 3 GP / 49.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 49.7 REC YPG / REC TD Seven players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against San Francisco in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have allowed 13 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with San Francisco on the season.

The pass defense of the 49ers is allowing 220.6 yards per outing this year, which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this year, the 49ers have allowed 15 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks third in the NFL.

Odell Beckham Jr. Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 38.5 (-111)

Beckham Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Beckham has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (six of 12).

Beckham has 14.7% of his team's target share (60 targets on 409 passing attempts).

He has 519 receiving yards on 60 targets to rank 36th in NFL play with 8.7 yards per target.

Beckham has tallied a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 7.3% of his team's 41 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Beckham (nine red zone targets) has been targeted 16.1% of the time in the red zone (56 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Beckham's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 4 REC / 97 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 4 REC / 116 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 1 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

