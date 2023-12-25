Odell Beckham Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 16 contest against the San Francisco 49ers starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. If you're trying to find Beckham's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Odell Beckham Jr. and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Entering Week 16, Beckham has 32 receptions for 519 yards -- 16.2 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 60 occasions.

Keep an eye on Beckham's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Ravens this week: Zay Flowers (LP/foot): 65 Rec; 680 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 16 Injury Reports

Ravens vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: December 25, 2023

December 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Beckham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 60 32 519 151 3 16.2

Beckham Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 3 2 37 0 Week 2 @Bengals 4 3 29 0 Week 5 @Steelers 4 2 13 0 Week 6 @Titans 4 2 34 0 Week 7 Lions 7 5 49 0 Week 8 @Cardinals 4 0 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 7 5 56 1 Week 10 Browns 2 1 40 1 Week 11 Bengals 7 4 116 0 Week 12 @Chargers 5 3 34 0 Week 14 Rams 10 4 97 1 Week 15 @Jaguars 3 1 14 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.