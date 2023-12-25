Nelson Agholor will be running routes against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Baltimore Ravens meet the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Agholor has 314 receiving yards on 25 grabs (on 34 targets) with three TDs this campaign, averaging 24.2 yards per game.

Agholor vs. the 49ers

Agholor vs the 49ers (since 2021): No games

No games San Francisco has allowed seven opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

13 players have hauled in a TD pass against the 49ers this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with San Francisco on the season.

The pass defense of the 49ers is allowing 220.6 yards per contest this season, which ranks 15th in the NFL.

Opponents of the 49ers have scored 15 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The 49ers' defense is third in the NFL in that category.

Nelson Agholor Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-118)

Agholor Receiving Insights

Agholor, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of eight games this season.

Agholor has 8.3% of his team's target share (34 targets on 409 passing attempts).

He averages 9.2 yards per target this season (314 yards on 34 targets).

Agholor has a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has 7.3% of his team's 41 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Agholor has been targeted five times in the red zone (8.9% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts).

Agholor's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 5 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 37 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

