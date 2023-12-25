Lamar Jackson has a decent matchup when his Baltimore Ravens play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The 49ers have allowed 220.6 passing yards per game, 15th in the NFL.

Jackson leads Baltimore with 3,105 passing yards (221.8 per game). Jackson has also posted a 66.3% completion percentage while throwing for 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Additionally, Jackson has amassed 741 yards on the ground (52.9 per game) on 135 carries. Jackson also has five rushing touchdowns.

Jackson vs. the 49ers

Jackson vs the 49ers (since 2021): No games

No games San Francisco has allowed two opposing players to put up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The 49ers have given up 10 players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

San Francisco has allowed four players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The 49ers have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The 49ers yield 220.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

The 49ers have the No. 3 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 15 this season (1.1 per game).

Lamar Jackson Passing Props vs. the 49ers

Passing Yards: 219.5 (-115)

219.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+135)

Jackson Passing Insights

Jackson has gone over his passing yards prop total in eight of 14 opportunities this year.

The Ravens, who are fourth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 47.2% of the time while running 52.8%.

With 401 attempts for 3,105 passing yards, Jackson is fourth in league play with 7.7 yards per attempt.

Jackson has completed at least one touchdown pass in 10 of 14 games, including multiple TDs five times.

He has scored 22 of his team's 41 offensive touchdowns this season (53.7%).

Jackson has attempted 51 passes in the red zone (35.2% of his team's red zone plays).

Lamar Jackson Rushing Props vs the 49ers

Rushing Yards: 59.5 (-115)

Jackson Rushing Insights

Jackson has gone over his rushing yards total in 50.0% of his opportunities (seven of 14 games).

Jackson has scored at least once on the ground three times this season, with multiple rushing TDs in two of those contests.

He has 27 red zone rushing carries (30.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Jackson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 12/17/2023 Week 15 14-for-24 / 171 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 12 ATT / 97 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 12/10/2023 Week 14 24-for-43 / 316 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 11 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 18-for-32 / 177 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 11 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 16-for-26 / 264 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 13-for-23 / 223 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 8 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs

