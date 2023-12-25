Kenneth Gainwell has a favorable matchup when his Philadelphia Eagles face the New York Giants in Week 16 (Monday, 4:30 PM ET). The Giants allow 131.6 rushing yards per game, fourth-worst in the league.

Gainwell has amassed 256 rushing yards on 69 carries (19.7 ypg), while adding two scores on the ground. Gainwell also has 23 receptions for 130 yards (10.0 ypg).

Gainwell vs. the Giants

Gainwell vs the Giants (since 2021): 5 GP / 29.4 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 29.4 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Two opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Giants during the 2023 season.

New York has given up one or more rushing TDs to 17 opposing players this year.

The Giants have let two opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Gainwell will face the NFL's 29th-ranked run defense this week. The Giants allow 131.6 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Giants have totaled 19 touchdowns on the ground (1.4 per game). The Giants' defense is 29th in the NFL in that category.

Kenneth Gainwell Rushing Props vs. the Giants

Rushing Yards: 21.5 (-118)

Gainwell Rushing Insights

So far this season, Gainwell has hit the over seven times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 13 opportunities).

The Eagles, who are seventh in NFL play in points scored, have passed 52.1% of the time while running 47.9%.

He has carried the ball in 69 of his team's 428 total rushing attempts this season (16.1%).

Gainwell has found paydirt on the ground in two games this season but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has scored two of his team's 39 offensive touchdowns this season (5.1%).

He has 22 red zone rushing carries (24.2% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Kenneth Gainwell Receiving Props vs the Giants

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-110)

Gainwell Receiving Insights

In four of 13 games this year, Gainwell has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Gainwell has received 6.2% of his team's 465 passing attempts this season (29 targets).

He has been targeted 29 times this season, averaging 4.5 yards per target.

Gainwell, in 13 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Gainwell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Seahawks 12/18/2023 Week 15 6 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/20/2023 Week 11 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

