Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill has a difficult matchup in Week 16 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are allowing the third-fewest rushing yards in the league, 89.4 per game.

Hill has racked up 71 rushing attempts for 313 yards, good for 24.1 rushing yards per game. He has three rushing scores. Hill also accumulates 6.5 receiving yards per game, catching 17 passes for 85 yards.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hill and the Ravens with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hill vs. the 49ers

Hill vs the 49ers (since 2021): No games

No games The 49ers have not allowed 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

San Francisco has allowed eight opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The 49ers have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Hill will play against the NFL's third-ranked rush defense this week. The 49ers allow 89.4 yards on the ground per game.

So far this year, the 49ers have given up eight passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks fourth among NFL teams.

Watch Ravens vs 49ers on Fubo!

Ravens Player Previews

Justice Hill Rushing Props vs. the 49ers

Rushing Yards: 17.5 (-110)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hill with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hill Rushing Insights

Hill has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (66.7%) out of six opportunities.

The Ravens pass on 47.2% of their plays and run on 52.8%. They are sixth in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 15.5% of his team's 458 rushing attempts this season (71).

Hill has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has three total touchdowns this season (7.3% of his team's 41 offensive TDs).

He has 19 red zone carries for 21.3% of the team share (his team runs on 61.4% of its plays in the red zone).

Justice Hill Receiving Props vs the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-115)

Hill Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Hill has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 60.0% of his games (three of five).

Hill has received 5.1% of his team's 409 passing attempts this season (21 targets).

He has averaged 4.0 yards per target (85 yards on 21 targets).

Hill, in 13 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hill's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Jaguars 12/17/2023 Week 15 5 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 12/10/2023 Week 14 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.