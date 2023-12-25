Jalen Hurts will be up against the 19th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the New York Giants in Week 16, on Monday at 4:30 PM ET.

Hurts has thrown for 3,335 yards (238.2 yards per game) this season while completing 65.7% of his passes for 19 touchdowns and 12 picks. Also, Hurts has amassed 542 rushing yards (38.7 per game) on 139 carries, scoring 14 TDs on the ground.

Hurts vs. the Giants

Hurts vs the Giants (since 2021): 5 GP / 185.6 PASS YPG / PASS TD

5 GP / 185.6 PASS YPG / PASS TD Three opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against New York this year.

10 players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Giants this season.

New York has allowed two or more passing touchdowns to five quarterbacks in 2023.

The Giants have given up three or more TD passes in an outing to two opposing QBs this season.

The pass defense of the Giants is conceding 225.1 yards per contest this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this year, the Giants have allowed 18 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 13th in the NFL.

Jalen Hurts Passing Props vs. the Giants

Passing Yards: 230.5 (-115)

230.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+115)

Hurts Passing Insights

Hurts has finished above his passing yards total seven times this season (50.0%).

The Eagles, who are seventh in NFL play in points scored, have passed 52.1% of the time while running 47.9%.

With 461 attempts for 3,335 passing yards, Hurts is 10th in league action with 7.2 yards per attempt.

Hurts has thrown for a touchdown in 11 of 14 games this season, with more than one TD pass five times.

He has scored 33 of his team's 39 offensive touchdowns this season (84.6%).

Hurts has passed 44 times out of his 461 total attempts while in the red zone (32.6% of his team's red zone plays).

Jalen Hurts Rushing Props vs the Giants

Rushing Yards: 40.5 (-118)

Hurts Rushing Insights

So far this season, Hurts has hit the over five times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 14 opportunities).

In 10 games this year, Hurts has run for at least one touchdown, including four games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 37 carries in the red zone (40.7% of his team's 91 red zone rushes).

Hurts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 12/18/2023 Week 15 17-for-31 / 143 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 13 ATT / 82 YDS / 2 TDs at Cowboys 12/10/2023 Week 14 18-for-27 / 197 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/3/2023 Week 13 26-for-45 / 298 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 20 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 18-for-31 / 200 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 14 ATT / 65 YDS / 2 TDs at Chiefs 11/20/2023 Week 11 14-for-22 / 150 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 12 ATT / 29 YDS / 2 TDs

