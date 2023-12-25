Isaiah Likely has a decent matchup when his Baltimore Ravens play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The 49ers have allowed 220.6 passing yards per game, 15th in the NFL.

Likely has 282 yards receiving on 23 grabs (on 31 targets) with two TDs this campaign, averaging 25.6 yards per game.

Likely vs. the 49ers

Likely vs the 49ers (since 2021): No games

No games San Francisco has allowed seven opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have allowed 13 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

San Francisco has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 220.6 passing yards the 49ers concede per contest makes them the 15th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this season, the 49ers have surrendered 15 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks third in the NFL.

Isaiah Likely Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 38.5 (-111)

Likely Receiving Insights

Likely, in three of four games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Likely has been targeted on 31 of his team's 409 passing attempts this season (7.6% target share).

He has picked up 9.1 yards per target (282 yards on 31 targets).

In two of 10 games this year, Likely has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's 41 offensive touchdowns this season (4.9%).

Likely has been targeted five times in the red zone (8.9% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts).

Likely's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 5 REC / 70 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 5 REC / 83 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

