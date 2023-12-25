Gus Edwards will be up against the third-best run defense in the league when his Baltimore Ravens take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Edwards has compiled 163 carries for 663 yards (47.4 ypg), and Edwards has scored 11 touchdowns on the ground. Through the air attack, Edwards has added 11 receptions for 141 yards (10.1 ypg).

Edwards vs. the 49ers

Edwards vs the 49ers (since 2021): No games

No games The 49ers have not allowed 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Eight opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The 89.4 rushing yards per game conceded by the 49ers defense makes them the NFL's third-ranked run defense.

Opponents of the 49ers have put up eight touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The 49ers' defense is fourth in the league in that category.

Gus Edwards Rushing Props vs. the 49ers

Rushing Yards: 39.5 (-115)

Edwards Rushing Insights

So far this season, Edwards has hit the over eight times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 14 opportunities).

The Ravens, who are fourth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 47.2% of the time while running 52.8%.

He has handled 35.6% of his team's 458 rushing attempts this season (163).

Edwards has a rushing touchdown in seven games this year, including multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has 26.8% of his team's 41 offensive touchdowns this season (11).

He has 31 red zone carries for 34.8% of the team share (his team runs on 61.4% of its plays in the red zone).

Gus Edwards Receiving Props vs the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 3.5 (-110)

Edwards Receiving Insights

Edwards, in six of 10 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Edwards has received 2.9% of his team's 409 passing attempts this season (12 targets).

He averages 11.8 yards per target this season (141 yards on 12 targets).

Edwards, in 14 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Edwards' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Jaguars 12/17/2023 Week 15 16 ATT / 58 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 62 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 11 ATT / 24 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

