Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith will face the New York Giants and their 19th-ranked passing defense in Week 16, starting at 4:30 PM ET on Monday.

Smith has a 957-yard year on 74 catches with six scores so far. He has been targeted on 102 occasions, and averages 68.4 yards.

Smith vs. the Giants

Smith vs the Giants (since 2021): 5 GP / 58.8 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 58.8 REC YPG / REC TD New York has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Giants have allowed 18 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

New York has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Giants surrender 225.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Giants have the No. 13 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 18 this season (1.3 per game).

DeVonta Smith Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Smith Receiving Insights

In eight of 14 games this season, Smith has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Smith has been targeted on 102 of his team's 465 passing attempts this season (21.9% target share).

He is averaging 9.4 yards per target (18th in league play), averaging 957 yards on 102 passes thrown his way.

Smith has six games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 15.4% of his team's 39 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

Smith has been targeted six times in the red zone (13.6% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 12/18/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 5 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/3/2023 Week 13 11 TAR / 9 REC / 96 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 TAR / 7 REC / 106 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/20/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 6 REC / 99 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

