Will DeVonta Smith Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
DeVonta Smith did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles match up with the New York Giants at 4:30 PM ET on Monday in Week 16. All of Smith's stats can be found below.
Rep DeVonta Smith and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the passing game, Smith has been targeted 102 times, with season stats of 957 yards on 74 receptions (12.9 per catch) and six TDs.
Keep an eye on Smith's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
DeVonta Smith Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Eagles have no other receiver on the injury report.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 16 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Devon Achane
- Click Here for Kyle Philips
- Click Here for Darnell Mooney
- Click Here for DeAndre Hopkins
- Click Here for Brevin Jordan
Eagles vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: December 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Smith 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|102
|74
|957
|235
|6
|12.9
Smith Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|10
|7
|47
|1
|Week 2
|Vikings
|5
|4
|131
|1
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|5
|4
|28
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|9
|7
|78
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|5
|1
|6
|0
|Week 6
|@Jets
|11
|5
|44
|0
|Week 7
|Dolphins
|5
|4
|49
|0
|Week 8
|@Commanders
|7
|7
|99
|1
|Week 9
|Cowboys
|3
|3
|51
|1
|Week 11
|@Chiefs
|8
|6
|99
|0
|Week 12
|Bills
|8
|7
|106
|1
|Week 13
|49ers
|11
|9
|96
|1
|Week 14
|@Cowboys
|10
|5
|73
|0
|Week 15
|@Seahawks
|5
|5
|50
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.