DeVonta Smith did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles match up with the New York Giants at 4:30 PM ET on Monday in Week 16. All of Smith's stats can be found below.

In the passing game, Smith has been targeted 102 times, with season stats of 957 yards on 74 receptions (12.9 per catch) and six TDs.

DeVonta Smith Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Eagles have no other receiver on the injury report.

Week 16 Injury Reports

Eagles vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: December 25, 2023

December 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM

Game Time: 4:30 PM

Smith 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 102 74 957 235 6 12.9

Smith Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Patriots 10 7 47 1 Week 2 Vikings 5 4 131 1 Week 3 @Buccaneers 5 4 28 0 Week 4 Commanders 9 7 78 0 Week 5 @Rams 5 1 6 0 Week 6 @Jets 11 5 44 0 Week 7 Dolphins 5 4 49 0 Week 8 @Commanders 7 7 99 1 Week 9 Cowboys 3 3 51 1 Week 11 @Chiefs 8 6 99 0 Week 12 Bills 8 7 106 1 Week 13 49ers 11 9 96 1 Week 14 @Cowboys 10 5 73 0 Week 15 @Seahawks 5 5 50 0

