Philadelphia Eagles receiver Dallas Goedert will be up against the New York Giants and their 19th-ranked passing defense in Week 16, starting at 4:30 PM ET on Monday.

Goedert's stat line shows 46 catches for 470 yards and two scores this season. He posts 42.7 yards receiving per game.

Goedert vs. the Giants

Goedert vs the Giants (since 2021): 4 GP / 33 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 33 REC YPG / REC TD Six players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

18 players have caught a TD pass against the Giants this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The Giants yield 225.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Giants have the No. 13 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 18 this season (1.3 per game).

Dallas Goedert Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 38.5 (-118)

Goedert Receiving Insights

In five of 11 games this year, Goedert has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Goedert has received 14.0% of his team's 465 passing attempts this season (65 targets).

He has 470 receiving yards on 65 targets to rank 78th in league play with 7.2 yards per target.

Goedert has had a touchdown catch in two of 11 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (5.1% of his team's 39 offensive TDs).

Goedert (eight red zone targets) has been targeted 18.2% of the time in the red zone (44 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Goedert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 12/18/2023 Week 15 9 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 5 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

