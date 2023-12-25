Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift has a good matchup in Week 16 (Monday at 4:30 PM ET), playing the New York Giants. The Giants are allowing the fourth-most rushing yards in the league, 131.6 per game.

As part of the rushing attack, Swift has carried the ball 196 times for a team-best 896 yards (64.0 ypg) and has four rushing TDs. In addition, Swift has 209 receiving yards (14.9 ypg) on 38 catches while scoring one receiving touchdown.

Swift vs. the Giants

Swift vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 20 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 20 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Giants have allowed 100 or more yards to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

17 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New York this year.

The Giants have given up two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

The 131.6 rushing yards per game allowed by the Giants defense makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.

Opponents of the Giants have scored 19 touchdowns on the ground (1.4 per game). The Giants' defense is 29th in the league in that category.

D'Andre Swift Rushing Props vs. the Giants

Rushing Yards: 64.5 (-115)

Swift Rushing Insights

Swift hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in seven of his 14 opportunities this season (50.0%).

The Eagles, who are seventh in NFL play in points scored, have passed 52.1% of the time while running 47.9%.

He has carried the ball in 196 of his team's 428 total rushing attempts this season (45.8%).

Swift has rushed for a score in four of his games this season but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has scored five of his team's 39 offensive touchdowns this season (12.8%).

He has 30 red zone carries for 33.0% of the team share (his team runs on 67.4% of its plays in the red zone).

D'Andre Swift Receiving Props vs the Giants

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-110)

Swift Receiving Insights

In five of 14 games this season, Swift has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Swift has been targeted on 48 of his team's 465 passing attempts this season (10.3% target share).

He has been targeted 48 times, averaging 4.4 yards per target (136th in NFL).

In one of 14 games this year, Swift has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Swift (four red zone targets) has been targeted 9.1% of the time in the red zone (44 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Swift's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Seahawks 12/18/2023 Week 15 18 ATT / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 14 ATT / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/20/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 76 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs

