The Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the New York Knicks (16-12) on December 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 47.5% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.

Milwaukee is 16-2 when it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.

The Bucks are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank sixth.

The Bucks score 124.6 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 112 the Knicks give up.

Milwaukee has a 20-4 record when scoring more than 112 points.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bucks have given up to their opponents.

New York is 10-2 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Bucks are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank third.

The Knicks score an average of 114.6 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 118.8 the Bucks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 118.8 points, New York is 9-3.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are averaging 125.7 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 122.8 points per contest.

Milwaukee allows 118.7 points per game in home games this year, compared to 118.8 in away games.

The Bucks are sinking 14.3 threes per game with a 37.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.1 fewer threes and 1.9% points worse than they're averaging when playing on the road (14.4, 39.5%).

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks put up fewer points per game at home (113.8) than on the road (115.1), but also allow fewer at home (108.1) than on the road (114.6).

At home the Knicks are averaging 23.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than away (23.5).

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jae Crowder Out Groin Giannis Antetokounmpo Questionable Foot

Knicks Injuries