Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown will be up against the New York Giants and their 19th-ranked passing defense in Week 16, starting at 4:30 PM ET on Monday.

Brown has caught 95 passes on 141 targets for a team-best 1,314 yards and seven scores. He averages 93.9 yards per game.

Brown vs. the Giants

Brown vs the Giants (since 2021): 3 GP / 62.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 62.3 REC YPG / REC TD New York has allowed six opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Giants have allowed 18 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

New York has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 225.1 passing yards per game yielded by the Giants defense makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

The Giants' defense ranks 13th in the league by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (18 total passing TDs).

A.J. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 74.5 (-115)

Brown Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Brown has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 64.3% of his games (nine of 14).

Brown has 30.3% of his team's target share (141 targets on 465 passing attempts).

He has 1,314 receiving yards on 141 targets to rank 21st in league play with 9.3 yards per target.

Brown has reeled in a TD pass in five of 14 games this season, with more than one score in two of those games.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (17.9% of his team's 39 offensive TDs).

With 14 red zone targets, Brown has been on the receiving end of 31.8% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 12/18/2023 Week 15 10 TAR / 5 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/10/2023 Week 14 13 TAR / 9 REC / 94 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/3/2023 Week 13 13 TAR / 8 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 5 REC / 37 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/20/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

