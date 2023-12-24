Will Robert Woods Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Robert Woods was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 16 matchup against the Cleveland Browns starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Woods' stats can be found on this page.
Rep Robert Woods and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Woods' season stats include 354 yards on 34 receptions (10.4 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 65 times.
Keep an eye on Woods' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Robert Woods Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Nir - Rest
- The Texans have four other receivers on the injury list this week:
- John Metchie (DNP/illness): 14 Rec; 145 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Brevin Jordan (DNP/illness): 13 Rec; 173 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Nico Collins (LP/calf): 60 Rec; 1004 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
- Noah Brown (LP/knee): 29 Rec; 521 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 16 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Adam Thielen
- Click Here for Jake Browning
- Click Here for James Cook
- Click Here for Brian Robinson Jr.
- Click Here for Ian Thomas
Texans vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Woods 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|65
|34
|354
|84
|1
|10.4
Woods Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|10
|6
|57
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|9
|6
|74
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|6
|3
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|6
|3
|26
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|9
|3
|30
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|3
|1
|6
|1
|Week 10
|@Bengals
|3
|1
|15
|0
|Week 11
|Cardinals
|8
|5
|44
|0
|Week 12
|Jaguars
|3
|2
|40
|0
|Week 14
|@Jets
|3
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 15
|@Titans
|5
|3
|30
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.