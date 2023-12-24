Robert Woods was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 16 matchup against the Cleveland Browns starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Woods' stats can be found on this page.

Woods' season stats include 354 yards on 34 receptions (10.4 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 65 times.

Robert Woods Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Nir - Rest

The Texans have four other receivers on the injury list this week: John Metchie (DNP/illness): 14 Rec; 145 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Brevin Jordan (DNP/illness): 13 Rec; 173 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Nico Collins (LP/calf): 60 Rec; 1004 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Noah Brown (LP/knee): 29 Rec; 521 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Woods 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 65 34 354 84 1 10.4

Woods Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 10 6 57 0 Week 2 Colts 9 6 74 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 6 3 34 0 Week 4 Steelers 6 3 26 0 Week 5 @Falcons 9 3 30 0 Week 6 Saints 3 1 6 1 Week 10 @Bengals 3 1 15 0 Week 11 Cardinals 8 5 44 0 Week 12 Jaguars 3 2 40 0 Week 14 @Jets 3 1 -2 0 Week 15 @Titans 5 3 30 0

