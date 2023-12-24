Houston Texans receiver Noah Brown has a tough matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are conceding the fewest passing yards in the NFL, 158.9 per game.

Brown has pulled down 29 passes on 46 targets for 521 yards and two TDs, averaging 65.1 yards per game.

Brown vs. the Browns

Brown vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games Cleveland has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Browns have allowed 15 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Cleveland has given up at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

Brown will square off against the NFL's best pass defense this week. The Browns allow 158.9 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Browns have conceded 17 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks seventh among NFL teams.

Noah Brown Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-115)

Brown Receiving Insights

Brown, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in six of eight games this year.

Brown has received 9.5% of his team's 485 passing attempts this season (46 targets).

He has 521 receiving yards on 46 targets to rank seventh in NFL play with 11.3 yards per target.

Brown has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in eight games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 6.5% of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Brown (five red zone targets) has been targeted 8.8% of the time in the red zone (57 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 12/17/2023 Week 15 11 TAR / 8 REC / 82 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/12/2023 Week 10 8 TAR / 7 REC / 172 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 6 REC / 153 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

