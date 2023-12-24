Noah Brown was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans match up with the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. If you're looking for Brown's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 16, Brown has 29 receptions for 521 yards -- 18.0 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for -1 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 46 occasions.

Noah Brown Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Texans have four other receivers on the injury report this week: John Metchie (DNP/illness): 14 Rec; 145 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Brevin Jordan (DNP/illness): 13 Rec; 173 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Robert Woods (LP/nir - rest): 34 Rec; 354 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Nico Collins (LP/calf): 60 Rec; 1004 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 46 29 521 226 2 18.0

Brown Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 4 3 20 0 Week 6 Saints 5 2 37 0 Week 8 @Panthers 5 3 57 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 6 6 153 1 Week 10 @Bengals 8 7 172 0 Week 13 Broncos 2 0 0 0 Week 14 @Jets 5 0 0 0 Week 15 @Titans 11 8 82 1

