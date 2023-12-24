Nico Collins will be running routes against the best passing defense in the league when his Houston Texans meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Collins has 60 receptions (while being targeted 86 times) for a team-leading 1,004 yards and six TDs, averaging 83.7 yards per game.

Collins vs. the Browns

Collins vs the Browns (since 2021): 2 GP / 33.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 33.5 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cleveland in the 2023 season.

The Browns have surrendered a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

Cleveland has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Collins will play against the NFL's best pass defense this week. The Browns concede 158.9 passing yards per game.

So far this year, the Browns have surrendered 17 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks seventh in league play.

Nico Collins Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 46.5 (-115)

Collins Receiving Insights

In seven of 12 games this season, Collins has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Collins has received 17.7% of his team's 485 passing attempts this season (86 targets).

He is averaging 11.7 yards per target (second in league play), picking up 1,004 yards on 86 passes thrown his way.

Collins has had a touchdown catch in five of 12 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has 19.4% of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

Collins has been targeted 13 times in the red zone (22.8% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts).

Collins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 TAR / 9 REC / 191 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 7 REC / 104 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 7 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

