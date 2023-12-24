Nico Collins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Collins' stats can be found below.

In the air, Collins has been targeted 86 times, with season stats of 1004 yards on 60 receptions (16.7 per catch) and six TDs.

Nico Collins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Calf

The Texans have four other receivers on the injury list this week: John Metchie (DNP/illness): 14 Rec; 145 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Brevin Jordan (DNP/illness): 13 Rec; 173 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Robert Woods (LP/nir - rest): 34 Rec; 354 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Noah Brown (LP/knee): 29 Rec; 521 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Texans vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Collins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 86 60 1,004 424 6 16.7

Collins Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 11 6 80 0 Week 2 Colts 9 7 146 1 Week 3 @Jaguars 3 2 34 0 Week 4 Steelers 9 7 168 2 Week 5 @Falcons 4 3 39 0 Week 6 Saints 6 4 80 0 Week 8 @Panthers 6 4 30 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 5 3 54 1 Week 11 Cardinals 11 7 65 0 Week 12 Jaguars 9 7 104 1 Week 13 Broncos 12 9 191 1 Week 14 @Jets 1 1 13 0

