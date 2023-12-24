Will Nico Collins Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Nico Collins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Collins' stats can be found below.
In the air, Collins has been targeted 86 times, with season stats of 1004 yards on 60 receptions (16.7 per catch) and six TDs.
Nico Collins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Calf
- The Texans have four other receivers on the injury list this week:
- John Metchie (DNP/illness): 14 Rec; 145 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Brevin Jordan (DNP/illness): 13 Rec; 173 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Robert Woods (LP/nir - rest): 34 Rec; 354 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Noah Brown (LP/knee): 29 Rec; 521 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 16 Injury Reports
Texans vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Collins 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|86
|60
|1,004
|424
|6
|16.7
Collins Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|11
|6
|80
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|9
|7
|146
|1
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|3
|2
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|9
|7
|168
|2
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|4
|3
|39
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|6
|4
|80
|0
|Week 8
|@Panthers
|6
|4
|30
|0
|Week 9
|Buccaneers
|5
|3
|54
|1
|Week 11
|Cardinals
|11
|7
|65
|0
|Week 12
|Jaguars
|9
|7
|104
|1
|Week 13
|Broncos
|12
|9
|191
|1
|Week 14
|@Jets
|1
|1
|13
|0
