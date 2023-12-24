Will John Metchie Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
John Metchie did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans have a game against the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. All of Metchie's stats can be found on this page.
Metchie's season stats include 145 yards on 14 receptions (10.4 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 22 times.
John Metchie Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Texans have listed four other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Brevin Jordan (DNP/illness): 13 Rec; 173 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Robert Woods (LP/nir - rest): 34 Rec; 354 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Nico Collins (LP/calf): 60 Rec; 1004 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
- Noah Brown (LP/knee): 29 Rec; 521 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 16 Injury Reports
Texans vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Metchie 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|22
|14
|145
|73
|0
|10.4
Metchie Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Colts
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|2
|2
|13
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|2
|1
|22
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 9
|Buccaneers
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 10
|@Bengals
|2
|2
|25
|0
|Week 11
|Cardinals
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 12
|Jaguars
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 13
|Broncos
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 14
|@Jets
|5
|1
|6
|0
|Week 15
|@Titans
|1
|1
|1
|0
