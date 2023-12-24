John Metchie did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans have a game against the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. All of Metchie's stats can be found on this page.

Rep John Metchie and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Metchie's season stats include 145 yards on 14 receptions (10.4 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 22 times.

Keep an eye on Metchie's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

John Metchie Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Texans have listed four other receiviers on the injury report this week: Brevin Jordan (DNP/illness): 13 Rec; 173 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Robert Woods (LP/nir - rest): 34 Rec; 354 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Nico Collins (LP/calf): 60 Rec; 1004 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Noah Brown (LP/knee): 29 Rec; 521 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 16 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Metchie 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 22 14 145 73 0 10.4

Metchie Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Colts 1 1 17 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 2 2 13 0 Week 4 Steelers 2 1 22 0 Week 5 @Falcons 2 2 20 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 1 1 14 0 Week 10 @Bengals 2 2 25 0 Week 11 Cardinals 1 1 12 0 Week 12 Jaguars 2 1 6 0 Week 13 Broncos 3 1 9 0 Week 14 @Jets 5 1 6 0 Week 15 @Titans 1 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.