Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary will face a mediocre run defense in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are ranked 11th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 102.2 per game.

Singletary has taken 167 carries for a team-high 711 yards (50.8 ypg) this year while working his way into the end zone three times. Singletary, as a receiver, has 23 catches for 166 yards (11.9 ypg).

Singletary vs. the Browns

Singletary vs the Browns (since 2021): 1 GP / 86 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 86 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Browns have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Cleveland has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 12 opposing players this year.

The Browns have let two opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The rush defense of the Browns is allowing 102.2 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks 11th in the league.

Opponents of the Browns have put up 14 touchdowns on the ground (one per game). The Browns' defense is 22nd in the NFL in that category.

Devin Singletary Rushing Props vs. the Browns

Rushing Yards: 62.5 (-115)

Singletary Rushing Insights

Singletary has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in seven games (50.0%) out of 14 opportunities.

The Texans have passed 56.6% of the time and run 43.4% this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 44.9% of his team's 372 rushing attempts this season (167).

Singletary has a rushing touchdown in three games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 12.9% of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

He has 29 red zone carries for 40.3% of the team share (his team runs on 55.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Devin Singletary Receiving Props vs the Browns

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-115)

Singletary Receiving Insights

In four of 11 games this year, Singletary has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Singletary has received 6.4% of his team's 485 passing attempts this season (31 targets).

He has averaged 5.4 yards per target (166 yards on 31 targets).

Singletary, in 14 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Singletary (four red zone targets) has been targeted 7.0% of the time in the red zone (57 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Singletary's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Titans 12/17/2023 Week 15 26 ATT / 121 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/10/2023 Week 14 13 ATT / 65 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 6 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/19/2023 Week 11 22 ATT / 112 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

