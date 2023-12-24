Dalton Schultz has a tough matchup when his Houston Texans face the Cleveland Browns in Week 16 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Browns allow 158.9 passing yards per game, best in the league.

Schultz has pulled down 44 passes on 66 targets for 513 yards and five TDs, averaging 42.8 yards per game.

Schultz vs. the Browns

Schultz vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games Cleveland has allowed three opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Browns have conceded a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

Cleveland has given up at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 158.9 passing yards the Browns yield per game makes them the best pass defense in the league this year.

The Browns have the No. 7 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 17 this season (1.2 per game).

Dalton Schultz Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-115)

Schultz Receiving Insights

In seven of 12 games this season, Schultz has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Schultz has been targeted on 66 of his team's 485 passing attempts this season (13.6% target share).

He is averaging 7.8 yards per target (53rd in NFL play), averaging 513 yards on 66 passes thrown his way.

Schultz has five games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has five total touchdowns this season (16.1% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

Schultz has been targeted 13 times in the red zone (22.8% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts).

Schultz's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 12/17/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 4 REC / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/5/2023 Week 9 11 TAR / 10 REC / 130 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

