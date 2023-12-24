Will C.J. Stroud Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
C.J. Stroud did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans play the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Looking for Stroud's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Stroud's season stats include 3,631 passing yards (279.3 per game). He is 275-for-441 (62.4%), with 20 touchdown passes and five interceptions, and has 35 carries for 143 yards three touchdowns.
C.J. Stroud Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
Week 16 Injury Reports
Texans vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Stroud 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|275
|441
|62.4%
|3,631
|20
|5
|8.2
|35
|143
|3
Stroud Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|28
|44
|242
|0
|0
|4
|20
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|30
|47
|384
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|20
|30
|280
|2
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|16
|30
|306
|2
|0
|4
|16
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|20
|35
|249
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|13
|27
|199
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|Week 8
|@Panthers
|16
|24
|140
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1
|Week 9
|Buccaneers
|30
|42
|470
|5
|0
|0
|10
|0
|Week 10
|@Bengals
|23
|39
|356
|1
|1
|2
|8
|1
|Week 11
|Cardinals
|27
|37
|336
|2
|3
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 12
|Jaguars
|26
|36
|304
|2
|0
|6
|47
|1
|Week 13
|Broncos
|16
|27
|274
|1
|0
|6
|11
|0
|Week 14
|@Jets
|10
|23
|91
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
