C.J. Stroud did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans play the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Looking for Stroud's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Stroud's season stats include 3,631 passing yards (279.3 per game). He is 275-for-441 (62.4%), with 20 touchdown passes and five interceptions, and has 35 carries for 143 yards three touchdowns.

C.J. Stroud Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

Week 16 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Stroud 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 275 441 62.4% 3,631 20 5 8.2 35 143 3

Stroud Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Ravens 28 44 242 0 0 4 20 0 Week 2 Colts 30 47 384 2 0 3 1 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 20 30 280 2 0 3 14 0 Week 4 Steelers 16 30 306 2 0 4 16 0 Week 5 @Falcons 20 35 249 1 0 1 2 0 Week 6 Saints 13 27 199 2 1 3 2 0 Week 8 @Panthers 16 24 140 0 0 2 13 1 Week 9 Buccaneers 30 42 470 5 0 0 10 0 Week 10 @Bengals 23 39 356 1 1 2 8 1 Week 11 Cardinals 27 37 336 2 3 1 -1 0 Week 12 Jaguars 26 36 304 2 0 6 47 1 Week 13 Broncos 16 27 274 1 0 6 11 0 Week 14 @Jets 10 23 91 0 0 0 0 0

