Brevin Jordan did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 16 contest against the Cleveland Browns begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Jordan's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Jordan's season stats include 173 yards on 13 receptions (13.3 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 16 times.

Brevin Jordan Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

There are four other pass catchers on the injury report for the Texans this week: John Metchie (DNP/illness): 14 Rec; 145 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Robert Woods (LP/nir - rest): 34 Rec; 354 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Nico Collins (LP/calf): 60 Rec; 1004 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Noah Brown (LP/knee): 29 Rec; 521 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Texans vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Jordan 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 16 13 173 119 1 13.3

Jordan Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Colts 2 2 27 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 2 2 13 1 Week 6 Saints 1 1 11 0 Week 12 Jaguars 2 1 9 0 Week 13 Broncos 5 3 64 0 Week 14 @Jets 3 3 35 0 Week 15 @Titans 1 1 14 0

