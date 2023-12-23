When the Dallas Stars play the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (starting at 3:00 PM ET), Joe Pavelski and Filip Forsberg will be two of the most exciting players to watch.

Stars vs. Predators Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for Dallas, Pavelski has 30 points in 31 games (13 goals, 17 assists).

Jason Robertson has 10 goals and 20 assists, equaling 30 points (1.0 per game).

Matt Duchene's 29 points this season are via 11 goals and 18 assists.

Scott Wedgewood's record is 8-1-2. He has given up 35 goals (3.17 goals against average) and made 325 saves.

Predators Players to Watch

Forsberg is among the top options on offense for Nashville, with 38 points this season, as he has recorded 16 goals and 22 assists in 33 games.

Roman Josi's 27 points this season, including seven goals and 20 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Nashville.

This season, Nashville's Ryan O'Reilly has 26 points, courtesy of 13 goals (second on team) and 13 assists (fourth).

In the crease, Nashville's Kevin Lankinen is 4-3-0 this season, amassing 244 saves and allowing 27 goals (3.2 goals against average) with a .900 save percentage (40th in the league).

Stars vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 5th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.15 15th 16th 3.13 Goals Allowed 3.06 12th 25th 29.6 Shots 30 22nd 17th 31 Shots Allowed 31 17th 13th 22.58% Power Play % 20% 18th 1st 87.13% Penalty Kill % 76.85% 25th

