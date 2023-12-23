The New Orleans Pelicans (17-12) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Houston Rockets (14-12) on Saturday, December 23 at Smoothie King Center, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Pelicans are coming off of a 123-104 victory over the Cavaliers in their last outing on Thursday. In the Pelicans' win, Trey Murphy III led the way with a team-high 28 points (adding four rebounds and three assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matt Ryan SF Out Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Rib 3.5 4.1 0.7 Cody Zeller C Questionable Ankle 1.9 3.1 1.2 Zion Williamson PF Questionable Illness 22.5 6.0 4.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Tari Eason: Out (Leg), Reggie Bullock: Out (Illness)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and Space City Home Network

BSNO and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs. Rockets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -6.5 223.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.