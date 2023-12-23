Pelicans vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (17-12) are at home in Southwest Division play against the Houston Rockets (14-12) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Pelicans are favored by 6.5 points in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 223.5 points.
Pelicans vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and Space City Home Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-6.5
|223.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans and its opponents have gone over 223.5 combined points in 19 of 29 games this season.
- New Orleans has an average point total of 229.6 in its outings this year, 6.1 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Pelicans have compiled a 17-12-0 record against the spread.
- New Orleans has won eight, or 57.1%, of the 14 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- New Orleans has a record of 4-2 when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.
Pelicans vs Rockets Additional Info
Pelicans vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|19
|65.5%
|116.1
|227.9
|113.5
|221.4
|228.8
|Rockets
|8
|30.8%
|111.8
|227.9
|107.9
|221.4
|220.9
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- The Pelicans are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
- Six of Pelicans' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, New Orleans has performed better at home, covering 10 times in 14 home games, and seven times in 15 road games.
- The Pelicans average 116.1 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 107.9 the Rockets allow.
- New Orleans has a 16-6 record against the spread and a 16-6 record overall when putting up more than 107.9 points.
Pelicans vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|17-12
|3-3
|14-15
|Rockets
|18-8
|5-2
|10-16
Pelicans vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Rockets
|116.1
|111.8
|12
|24
|16-6
|8-5
|16-6
|6-7
|113.5
|107.9
|14
|2
|11-3
|15-3
|12-2
|13-5
