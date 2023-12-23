For bracketology insights on LSU and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How LSU ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-1 0-0 7 4 46

LSU's best wins

LSU took down the No. 14-ranked Virginia Tech Hokies, 82-64, on November 30. That victory goes down as its signature win of the season. In the victory against Virginia Tech, Mikaylah Williams posted a team-best 20 points. Aneesah Morrow came through with 19 points.

Next best wins

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 119/RPI) on November 14

76-73 over Virginia (No. 134/RPI) on November 25

99-65 over Niagara (No. 149/RPI) on November 24

109-47 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 216/RPI) on November 12

83-53 at home over Louisiana (No. 217/RPI) on December 10

LSU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Tigers are 1-0 -- tied for the 39th-most wins.

LSU has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Tigers are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, LSU is facing the 302nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Tigers have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

LSU has 17 games remaining this year, and one of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

LSU's next game

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Jacksonville Dolphins

LSU Tigers vs. Jacksonville Dolphins Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV Channel: SEC Network+

