When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will LSU be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +10000

How LSU ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 204

LSU's best wins

When LSU took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who are ranked No. 101 in the RPI, on November 19 by a score of 86-80 in overtime, it was its best win of the season thus far. The leading point-getter against Wake Forest was Will Baker, who recorded 23 points with eight rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

74-56 at home over Alabama State (No. 155/RPI) on December 13

66-62 over North Texas (No. 228/RPI) on November 17

106-60 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 272/RPI) on November 6

87-66 at home over Lamar (No. 304/RPI) on December 21

73-66 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 321/RPI) on December 1

LSU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Based on the RPI, the Tigers have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Tigers are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, LSU gets the 187th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Tigers have 19 games left on the schedule, with 16 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and three games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of LSU's 19 remaining games this year, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

LSU's next game

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Northwestern State Demons

LSU Tigers vs. Northwestern State Demons Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV Channel: SEC Network+

