When the Dallas Stars take on the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, will Craig Smith score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

  • In two of 28 games this season, Smith has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Predators.
  • Smith has zero points on the power play.
  • Smith's shooting percentage is 4.4%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 101 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:50 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:50 Home W 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:56 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:54 Home W 6-3
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:54 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:45 Away W 5-4 SO
12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:01 Away L 5-4
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:20 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:16 Home W 8-1
11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:23 Away L 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

