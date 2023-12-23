The Camellia Bowl will see the Arkansas State Red Wolves battle the Northern Illinois Huskies. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois?

  • Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Montgomery, Alabama
  • Venue: Cramton Bowl

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Northern Illinois 28, Arkansas State 27
  • This is the first game this season Arkansas State is playing as the moneyline favorite.
  • The Red Wolves have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.
  • This season, Northern Illinois has been the underdog four times and won two of those games.
  • The Huskies have entered four games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and are in those contests.
  • The Red Wolves have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Northern Illinois (+2.5)
  • In 12 Arkansas State games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Red Wolves have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • In Northern Illinois' 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Huskies have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (53.5)
  • Seven of Arkansas State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 53.5 points.
  • This season, four of Northern Illinois' games have ended with a score higher than 53.5 points.
  • Arkansas State averages 27.8 points per game against Northern Illinois' 25.3, amounting to 0.4 points under the matchup's point total of 53.5.

Splits Tables

Arkansas State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 54.8 54.8 54.8
Implied Total AVG 33.3 33.3 33.2
ATS Record 7-5-0 4-2-0 3-3-0
Over/Under Record 6-6-0 2-4-0 4-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 3-2 2-4

Northern Illinois

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48.2 50.5 45.9
Implied Total AVG 28.6 29.0 28.2
ATS Record 5-7-0 2-4-0 3-3-0
Over/Under Record 6-6-0 0-6-0 6-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 2-3 2-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

